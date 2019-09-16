Furnish figures of jobs given to north Indians in last 5 years: Priyanka to Gangwar

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday hit out at Union Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar over his "dearth of quality people" remark, asking him for figures of how many jobs have been given to north Indians in the last five years.The Congress general secretary also posted a video of Gangwar making the remarks in front of reporters on Saturday in Bareilly, his Lok Sabha constituency.Gangwar had said there was no dearth of employment opportunities in the country, but recruiters visiting north India complain of lack of "quality people" to fill vacancies, drawing flak from opposition leaders who accused him of insulting people of the region."Mr Minister, you have said such a big thing, so please also give the figures now. How many jobs you have given in the last five years and 100 days? How many jobs you have given to north Indians in the last five years? How many jobs were given under the skill India programme?" Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi."Do remember that figures of job losses are with the people," she added.Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had on Sunday accused Gangwar of insulting north Indians by saying that recruiters complain of paucity of "quality people" in this part of the country for the posts they wish to fill."Mr Minister, it has been more than five years of your government. There is no job creation. Whatever jobs were there, they have been snatched due to the economic slowdown brought by the government. You want to escape by insulting north Indians," the Congress leader had said.The youth are looking towards the government, hoping that it will do something good for them, she had said. PTI ASK IJT