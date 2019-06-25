Furnish list of vulnerable water logging points, file status report on remedial measures: Delhi CM

New Delhi, June 24 (PTI) Ahead of the monsoon season, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday asked his Chief secretary to furnish a list of vulnerable water logging spots across the city identified by various departments and sought a status report within a week on action taken to prevent it. Kejriwal issued the direction to Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev at the launch of Flood Control Order report for the current year during an event attended by his cabinet colleagues and senior officials."Vulnerable water logging points are known and it must be ensured that the problem does not occur at those points. "If for any reason like a structural defect at any point, water logging can not be prevented, then it should be clearly recorded, the Chief Minister said.The Chief Minister directed Dev to ask all the concerned departments to provide a list of already identified vulnerable water logging points across Delhi within next seven days.He has also sought a status report of what has been done to prevent water logging and problem areas, if any, before the Monsoon sets in, a government statement said.The chief secretary said accountability of every concerned officer will be fixed in this regard, and added that "ugly pictures" and "visuals" of water logging in Delhi are not acceptable.The Chief Minister lauded efforts of different departments and inter-departmental coordination in tackling floods in the Yamuna and asked them to ensure that residents of Delhi do not face any inconvenience due to water logging during coming Monsoon days. PTI VIT VIT TDSTDS