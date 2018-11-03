Future Consumer Q2 loss narrows to Rs 3 cr

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) Future Consumer, a part of Kishore Biyani-led Future Group, Saturday said its consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 3.23 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2018.The company had posted a net loss of Rs 10.30 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago.Total income during the reported quarter stood at Rs 1,019.61 crore as against Rs 756.28 crore in the year-ago period, Future Consumer( formerly known as Future Consumer Enterprise) said in a BSE filing.The company's total expenses stood at Rs 1,015.57 crore in the reported quarter as against Rs 761.78 crore in the year-ago period. PTI KRH PRS ANUANU