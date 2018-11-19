Future Enterprises acquires Ritvika Trading

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Homegrown retail major Future Enterprises Monday said it has acquired Ritvika Trading Pvt Ltd. The company, however, did not provide financial details of the acquisition. The company has acquired 100 per cent of equity share capital of trading firm Ritvika Trading Pvt Ltd, Future Enterprises said in a filing to BSE. Shares of Future Enterprises Ltd today closed at Rs 43.75 per scrip on BSE, down 0.34 per cent from its previous close. PTI AKT ADIADI