Future Enterprises raises Rs 750 cr via NCDs

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Homegrown retail major Future Enterprises Thursday said it has raised Rs 750 crore by allotting non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis. The committee of directors of the company considered, approved and allotted 5,000, 10.50 per cent secured, rated, redeemable NCDs of Rs 10 lakh each, and 2,500, 10.60 per cent secured, rated, redeemable NCDs of Rs 10 lakh each aggregating to Rs 750 crore on private placement basis, it said in a BSE filing. The NCDs would be listed on the wholesale debt market segment of the BSE, the company added. Shares of Future Enterprises settled 0.40 per cent lower at Rs 37.05 apiece on the BSE. PTI SVK SHW HRS