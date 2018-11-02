Future Enterprises reports Q2 net profit of Rs 6.99 crore

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) Future Enterprises Friday reported a standalone net profit of Rs 6.99 crore as against a net loss of Rs 1.94 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2018. The company, earlier known as Future Retail (FRL), reported total income of Rs 1,222.40 crore in the quarter under review, up 5.92 per cent, as against Rs 1,154 crore in the corresponding period last year, Future Enterprises said in a BSE filing. Shares of Future Enterprises were trading 2.17 per cent higher at Rs 40.05 on the BSE. PTI SVK SHW MKJ