Future Generali India Life Insurance Wishes all a Happy Diwali but Less Sugar-wali

Future Generali India Life Insurance Pvt Ltd continues the conversation with fathers on health and staying healthy for their family, as the brand believes good health is the first and the best insurance. This Diwali with its new digital initiative #YehDiwaliLessSugarWali the brand is urging fathers reduce their intake on sweets, mithais, chocolates and ladoos to stay on the health track. Future Generali India Life Insurance strategically decided to move away from the clutter and focus sharply only on fathers and their health. The brand worked from the insight that fathers are constantly busy providing the best for the family and in the process they de-prioritize their health; little realizing that their health is the family's greatest insurance and security. The brand through its earlier campaigns - Father's Day and Rakshabandhan - has been prodding fathers to take care of their health. Both these worked on driving the realization that fathers need to stay healthy not only for themselves but for their families. This was crystalized in the campaign thought, #AapkiHealthMereLiye. The campaigns received great response that resulted in cumulative reach of about 50Mn and 15Mn views. The campaigns went beyond lip service. The campaigns worked to get fathers actively involved in this conversation and urged them to make health promise and then to themselves on track wear the promise brand. The initiative received 1200+ health promise cards for Father's day and 8000 health promise bands for Rakshabandhan.Video Link: https://youtu.be/kmAHPbpgLPQFor Diwali once again the brand wants to remind fathers to stay healthy by cutting down sugar and also take the less sugar challenge. The brand in the film recognizes that it is Diwali, a time to celebrate when one's best intentions and health promises are undone, because of all the sweets and good food which are part of the celebrations. In the film while the family is busy in Diwali-cleaning, the parents challenge their daughter Rhea to clean up her room, so that as a family they are ready to welcome Laxmi, Goddess of wealth. While Rhea accepts the challenge, she is bothered that her father is devouring the box of ladoos (sweet), with little care for his health. On the spur of the moment little Rhea throws a challenge back at her father on cutting down sweets this Diwali so that they all can celebrate a happy and healthy Diwali. The father accepts her challenge and once again Rhea is able to help him stay on his health track. Commenting on the new initiative Mr. Rakesh Wadhwa, Chief Marketing Officer, Future Generali India Life Insurance Pvt Ltd, said, "As a brand, we want to stay course with the important message that staying healthy not only requires support from the family, but sometimes constant reminders to eliminate unhealthy habits from your life. We want to help our customers stay healthy and enjoy their lives to the fullest with their families. With this film we re-affirm that staying fit does not mean just exercising or dieting but knowing what can impact your health. For example, during Diwali everyone binges on sweets without realizing the adverse impact sugar has on health. Therefore, this Diwali, we are emphasizing that 'health is the true wealth' and cutting on the sugar is one good way to start caring for our health. We want to leave our customers with this message with our film #YehDiwaliLessSugarWali. I am sure the message will resonate with our audience, help them to know just how much sugar is good for them and encourage then to have a happy and healthy Diwali."About Generali Group Generali is an independent, Italian Group, with a strong international presence. Established in 1831, it is among the world's leading insurers and it is present in over 60 countries with total premium income exceeding 70 billion in 2016. With over 74,000 employees in the world, and 55 million clients, the Group has a leading position in Western Europe and an increasingly significant presence in the markets of Central and Eastern Europe and in Asia. In 2017 Generali Group was included among the most sustainable companies in the world by the Corporate Knights ranking.About Future Group Future Group operates some of India's most popular retail chains including Central, Big Bazaar, Food Bazaar, Home Town and eZone. Apart from its allied businesses in Life and General insurance, the Group is also present in the domain of logistics infrastructure and supply chain and brand development. The group operates over 17 million square feet of retail space in over 90 cities and towns and 60 rural locations across India. The group's retail formats connect over 300 million customers to over 30,000 small, medium and large enterprises that supply products and services to its retail chains. Future Group believes in developing strong insights on Indian consumers and building businesses based on Indian ideas, as espoused in the group's core value of 'Indianness.' The group's corporate credo is, 'Rewrite rules, Retain values'.About IITL Group IITL was incorporated in the year 1933 as an investment trust Company. It has made bonus issues thrice and has been consistently paying dividend to shareholders over the years.