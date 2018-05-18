Future Lifestyle Fashion Q4 net down 64 pc to Rs 25.94 cr

New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) Future Lifestyle Fashion Ltd (FLFL), part of Kishore Biyani-led Future Group, today reported a decline of 64.12 per cent in its standalone net profit to Rs 25.94 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2018.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 72.30 crore in the January-March quarter a year-ago, FLFL said in a BSE filing.

Its total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 986.62 crore, marginally down 0.64 per cent, as against Rs 993.02 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

The companys total expenses stood at Rs 956.55 crore, up 1.23 per cent, as against Rs 944.89 crore.

For the 2017-18 fiscal, FLFLs net profit was down 4.52 per cent to Rs 110.51 crore as against Rs 115.75 crore in 2016-17.

Its total income stood at Rs 4,252.45 crore in 2017-18, up 9.30 per cent, compared to Rs 3,890.40 crore in the previous fiscal.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, FLFL informed that its board today recommended a dividend of Rs 1.20 (60 per cent) per equity share of Rs 2 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2018.

Shares of Future Lifestyle Fashion today settled 0.93 per cent lower at Rs 437.25 apiece on the BSE. PTI KRH SBT SBT