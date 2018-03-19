Future Retail gets RBI nod to increase RPFI to 49%

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Future Retail today said it has received approval from the RBI to increase the limit of its Registered Foreign Portfolio Investors to 49 per cent of its paid up capital.

"We would like to inform you that Reserve Bank of India has issued a press release dated March 19, 2018 relating to increase in the limits for investment in the equity share capital of the Company by Registered Foreign Portfolio Investors (RPFls) including Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) up to 49 per cent of the paid-up capital of the Company," the company said in a regulatory filing.

Earlier, the limit was 24 per cent.