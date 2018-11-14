Future Retail Q2 net profit rises 14.32% to Rs 175.1 crore

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Future Retail Ltd (FRL) Wednesday reported 14.32 per cent increase in standalone net profit at Rs 175.1 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2018. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 153.16 crore during the July-September quarter a year-ago. Total income during the period under review was at Rs 4,928.52 crore. It was Rs 4,506.3 crore during the corresponding quarter last fiscal, FRL said in a regulatory filing. Future Retail is present in 373 cities with 1,336 stores across its various brands including Big Bazaar, FBB and Easyday. Shares of the company settled 3.97 per cent higher at Rs 527.55 apiece on the BSE. PTI SVK SHWSHW