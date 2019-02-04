Future Retail Q3 net profit at Rs 201 cr

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Future Retail Monday posted a net profit of Rs 201.43 crore for the quarter ended on December 31, 2018. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 183.14 crore for the same period of previous fiscal, Future Retail Ltd said in a regulatory filing. Total income of the company stood at Rs 5,306.28 crore for the October-December period of the current fiscal. It had reported a total income of Rs 4,696.07 crore in the same period of 2017-18. "Consequent to the demerger of home retail business undertaking and vesting with Praxis Home Retail Ltd and vesting of demerged retail business Undertaking of Hypercity Retail (India) Ltd with the company, the financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2018 are not comparable with corresponding periods of previous years," Future Retail Ltd said. PTI MSS MRMR