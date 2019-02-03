FWICE issues six month non-cooperation directive to Alok Nath

Mumbai, Feb 3 (PTI) The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has issued a six-month non-cooperation directive to actor Alok Nath, who has been accused of rape by writer-director Vinta Nanda. Ashoke Pandit, President of The Indian Film & Television Directors' Association (IFTDA), said the decision was taken after Nath "refused to participate" in the POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) inquiry. "We have seriously taken the sexual harassment of our member director Vinta Nanda and shared it with the POSH committee, which investigated the complaint in the spirit of POSH Act and in compliance of principles of natural justice, equity and fair play," Pandit said in a statement. "The committee in exercise of its power under POSH to summon a person for investigation had called Alok Nath. However, he refused to participate in the POSH inquiry despite three opportunities," he added.The organisation said the actor has "blatantly challenged the ICC (Internal Complaints Committee) and defied the summons to attend before the ICC"."Therefore, he has refused to cooperate with the mandate of IFTDA to provide secure work place for women. On recommendations of IFTDA's POSH Committee to mother body, FWICE has issued six months non-cooperation directive to the actor."Last year, Nanda, best known for the hit '90s TV show "Tara", had accused Nath of raping her more than once 19 years ago. Besides Nanda, actor Sandhya Mridul also accused Nath of sexual harassment at an outdoor shoot years ago. Nath, who has repeatedly denied the claims, has also filed defamation case against Nanda. PTI JUR RDSRDS