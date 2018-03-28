FY18 disinvestment receipts exceed Rs 1 lakh cr: Jaitley

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today said the government has collected over Rs 1 lakh crore through PSU disinvestment in the current fiscal, higher than Rs 46,250 crore mopped up in the previous financial year. "GoIs comprehensive approach to investment management leading to 7 IPOs, strategic mergers & acquisitions, investor friendly Bharat 22 ETF, minority stake sale is a testimony of transparent, effective, and accountable governance under leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi ji," Jaitley tweeted. In the Budget, the government had set a revised target of Rs 1 lakh crore from PSU disinvestment, which was higher than the budget estimate of Rs 72,500 crore. So far, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) has raised Rs 1,00,056 crore through disinvestment. "The disinvestment receipts for finance year 2017-18 exceeds Rs 1 lakh crore which is higher than the figure of last year at Rs 46,250 crore," Jaitley added. PTI JD ABM ABM