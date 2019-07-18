G7 ministers reach consensus on taxing digital giants: France

Chantilly, Jul 18 (AFP) G7 finance ministers meeting in France on Thursday agreed a plan for taxing digital giants that will set a minimum level of taxation for them, while allowing companies to do business in countries where they have no physical presence.Ministers "fully supported a two-pillar solution to be adopted by 2020", said a statement from France, which chairs the G20 this year."New rules should be developed to address new business models... allowing companies to do business in a territory without any physical presence." AFP NSA