GA-TOURISM-POWER

Goas tourism industry feels "powerless"

Panaji, Jun 5 (PTI) Goas tourism industry is facing a tough time due to frequent power cuts in the coastal belt of North Goa, which has a large number of hotels, guest houses and rooms for travellers visting the state.

Goa is facing a power crisis since the last 15 days with the state electricity department claiming pre-monsoon works have caused disruptions in distribution network, causing frequent shutdowns.

Calangute MLA and deputy speaker of the assembly Michael Lobo admitted the situation in the tourist belt of North Goa is worst in the state as the industry has never seen this kind of load-shedding and power cuts.

"The impact on the industry is big. Right now all people are affected," he said, referring to the tourism industry and locals living in North Goa.

"People and industry stakeholders are angry with the government. In a day, electricity cuts take place almost 20 times. There is load-shedding for hours," Lobo said.

He said the industry, a key source of revenue for the government, is helpless as "generator sets are expensive and so also is the diesel which fuels them".

Lobo said the governments failure to improve power infrastructure has led to the current crisis.

The legislator said owners of budget guest houses and small rooms given on rent to holiday-makers are bearing the maximum brunt.

"The impact is less on star hotels, who have automatic generator sets," he said.

The Travel and Tourism Association of Goa (TTAG) has said they will petition the state government over the issue.

TTAG president Savio Messiah said the industry has been suffering due to the power crisis.

"Fluctuations and load-shedding have become the order of the day. We have decided to take up the issue with the government," he said.

A senior official of the electricity department said it would take at least a week for the situation to improve.

"Pre-monsoon works are going on in full swing. All the issues would be resolved, but it will take a week," he added. PTI RPS RSY RSY RSY