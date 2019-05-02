Gabriel Luna to reprise 'Ghost Rider' role in stand-alone series

Los Angeles, May 2 (PTI) Gabriel Luna is set to comeback as Ghost Rider, but this time it will be for a stand-alone eponymous live-action series.The actor, who previously played the role in the ABC-Marvel series "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.", will star in the show based on the comic book character for Hulu.Sources tell Variety, this will be a new iteration of the character which will not be connected to the "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." storyline.Ghost Rider, real name Robbie Reyes, is consumed by hellfire and supernaturally bound to a demon. He lives on the Texas/Mexico border and when he unleashes the Rider, Robbie brings vengeance for the innocents, but struggles to control the power he wields.Ingrid Escajeda will serve as showrunner and executive producer on "Ghost Rider". Paul Zbyszewski and Marvel TV head Jeph Loeb are also attached to executive produce.The streaming service has also ordered a live-action Marvel series "Helstrom".Other already in the works projects are animated Hulu-Marvel shows based on Howard the Duck, M.O.D.O.K, Hit-Monkey, and Tigra and Dazzler. Hulu also airs the live-action Marvel series "Runaways", which is going into its third season. PTI RDSRDS