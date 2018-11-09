Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade welcome baby girl

Los Angeles, Nov 9 (PTI) Actor Gabrielle Union and her husband, NBA star Dwyane Wade, have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, via surrogate.The couple shared the news on Instagram."A LOVELY DAY. We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that our miracle baby arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days. Welcome to the party sweet girl," they both captioned the photos.The baby girl is the first child for Union, 46, while Wade, 36, is dad to sons Xavier Zechariah, five, Zion Malachi Airamis, 11, and Zaire Blessing Dwyane, 16. He also raises nephew Dahveon Morris, 17.Union previously opened up about her struggles with infertility in her 2017 memoir 'We're Going to Need More Wine', revealing she "had eight or nine miscarriages". PTI SHDSHD