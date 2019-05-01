Gadkari complains of uneasiness during poll rally in Himachal

(Eds: changing word in paragraph 3) Shimla, May 1 (PTI) Union Minister Nitin Gadkari complained of uneasiness as his blood pressure had shot up during an election rally in Himachal Pradesh's tribal Kinnaur district on Wednesday, a state BJP leader said. The Road Transport and Highways Minister was immediately attended to by a team of doctors and a tweet on his official handle later said that he was doing fine. After the rally, Gadkari, 61, had complained of uneasiness as his blood pressure had shot up, the BJP leader said. Subsequently a team of doctors, led by Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital's senior medical superintendent Dr Janak Raj, reached Wildflower Hall in Charabra in Shimla district, where Gadkari was staying, the BJP leader said. Dr Raj said after the clinical examination Gadkari's indicators were found to be within normal limits. "Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is doing fine. Doctors in Shimla have conducted a routine examination. Misleading reports on Gadkari's health are being spread. Do not pay any heed to them," read a tweet on Gadkari's official handle. Earlier during the rally, which was held in favour of BJP's Mandi candidate Ramswroop Sharma, Gadkari urged voters to help form a BJP government at the centre. "We are bringing new mode of transport, including flying cable and double-decker buses, for the hilly states. Besides we are also constructing all weather roads," he said. Former Kinnaur MLA Tejwant Singh Negi, Forest Corporation Vice President Surat Negi and BJP Kinnaur president Vinay Negi were present during the rally. PTI DJI INDINDIND