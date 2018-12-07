scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Gadkari faints on stage at university convocation in Maharashtra

Mumbai, Dec 7 (PTI) Union minister Nitin Gadkari fainted during a public event in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district Friday, an official said.He fainted at the convocation of an agriculture university in Rahuri while the national anthem was being sung, the official said.Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, who was present there, supported him and helped him get up.Gadkari is being examined by doctors, the official added. PTI VT SOMSOM

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos