Gadkari inaugurates, lays foundation stone for projects worth Rs 16,878 cr in AP

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday inaugurated as well as laid foundation stones for projects worth Rs 16,878 crore in Andhra Pradesh, the government said Monday.Road Transport & Highways Minister Gadkari inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 39 National Highways Projects in Andhra Pradesh, according to an official statement."These projects have a length of 1,384 kms, and involve investment of Rs 16,878 crore," Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said.Speaking on the occasion, Gadkari said, the length of national highways in Andhra Pradesh before May 2014 was 4,193 Km which has now increased to 7,246 Km (including In-principle NHs).Total likely investment in Andhra Pradesh is Rs 1,00,000 crore for development of national highways, the statement said.Under Bharatmala programme, about 2,520 Km of roads amounting to Rs 44,000 crore have been envisaged. Under Sethu Bhartam, 31 ROBs (rail over bridges) have been approved with a cost of about Rs 2,500 crore.Out of these, 18 ROBs amounting to Rs 1,310 crore have been sanctioned, which are at construction/award stage.Quoting Gadkari, the statement said a total of 108 projects costing Rs 1,64,719 crore were identified for the state.Of these, 19 projects worth 2,242 crore have been completed till October 2018. He said, 53 projects involving Rs 33,042 crore are planned for completion during 2018-20."Twenty seven projects are under implementation with investment of Rs 83,713 crore and 38 projects with investment of Rs 74,000 crore are under various stages of development. Further, DPR is under preparation for 23 projects worth Rs 4,151 crore," Gadkari said.The minister said a roadmap has been developed for increasing Vizag Port capacity to 211 million tonne per annum (MTPA) from existing 152 MTPA by 2025.Eleven port capacity expansion projects costing Rs 2,536 crore have also been identified to add 71 MMTPA capacity.Gadkari further informed that 36 Road Projects are planned for the state under Sagarmala Programme. Of these, 35 are by NHAI/ MoRTH, and one by the Port Trust.Three projects have been completed and eight projects are under implementation.He further said 19 railway projects worth Rs 10,000 crore are also planned, of which nine are by Indian Railways, six by IPRCL and four by Andhra Pradesh Ports department.Besides, nine industrial clusters are being developed under Sagarmala programme in the state. These include, port-based mega food processing park in Kakinada-Godavari Mega Aqua Food park costing Rs 373 crore, which has already been completed. PTI NAM BAL