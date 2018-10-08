Gadkari stresses on use of alternative fuels

Lucknow Oct 8 (PTI) Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari Monday stressed on use of alternative sources of energy including bio ethanol amid rise in petroleum prices. "Import of petrol is becoming difficult for the country andso we should look at the alternative sources of energy ...weshould make full use of biofuel, methanol, and ethanol amongothers," the Union minister said while addressing the closingfunction of Indian International Science Festival (IISF) here. Under the supervision of ministry of Science andTechnology, cheap and eco-friendly alternatives have beensuccessfully tried, Gadkari said, adding that his ministry has earned a lot of revenue through alternative fuel. Gadkari said in the forest areas of the country, there aresuch natural products through which different alternatives offuel including ethanol can be prepared. The union government has prepared a policy to purchase tosuch natural products from tribals, he said . "We can remove our country's poverty with the help of science and technology ... the manner in which our scientists are working, India will definitely become economic super power, he said. The minister said that we can now assure the Prime Ministerwho has given the concept of "New India " that we have peopleready for making it a reality by 2022. A web portal , 'Science India' was also launched on theoccasion. PTI SAB MR