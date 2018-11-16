Gadkari to inaugurate 2 floating restaurants in Mumbai on Nov 17

New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) Union minister Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate two floating restaurants under the ongoing water front development work at Mumbai Port in Mumbai on Saturday. Gadkari will participate in the Bhoomi Poojan ceremony of Mumbai Port Trusts new Eastern Water Front, the shipping ministry said in a statement. The shipping minister will also launch the access Control and RFID System as well as development of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP). Gadkari will also launch invitation of tenders for Mumbai-Elephanta Ropeway and a Super Specialty Hospital at the Port. The 8-km long Mumbai-Elephanta Ropeway would be the world's longest ropeway over sea. The project has been envisaged at a cost Rs 800 crore, and will be completed by August, 2022. The two floating restaurants have the capacity to accommodate 475 persons each. Licenses have been awarded for three floating restaurants - two at the sea off Gateway of India and one at the sea off Girgaum Chowpatty. PTI SID ADI MRMR