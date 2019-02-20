Gadkari to inaugurate, lay foundation for Rs 5,555 cr road projects in Uttarakhand

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will on Thursday inaugurate and lay foundation stone for Rs 5,555 crore highway projects in Uttarakhand, the government said Wednesday. He will also inaugurate and lay foundation stone for Rs 339 crore projects under the Namami Gange programme. "Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Shipping and Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for NH and Namami Gange works amounting to Rs 5,894 crore at Haridwar in Uttarakhand tomorrow," Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement. He will be accompanied by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, it said. Gadkari will lay the foundation stone for seven national highway projects worth Rs 5,555 crore, the statement said. These include the balance work under package one on 14.94-km long road from Haridwar to Laltappar on Haridwar-Dehradun section of NH-58 and 72, to be built at a cost of Rs 350 crore, the statement said. The balance work under package two on 22.2-km long road from Laltappar to Mahkampur on Haridwar-Dehradun section of NH-72 to be built at a cost of Rs 244 crore and widening of 46-km long NH-334A from Purkazi to Laksar and Haridwar to be built at a cost of Rs 93 crore are also part of the seven projects. He will also lay the foundation stone for construction of 1.05-km elevated section with main bridge over Mayapuri scrap channel on NH-58 in Haridwar at a cost of Rs 45 crore. The statement said 71.61-km long section of NH-74 from Haridwar to Nagina will be widened to four lanes at a cost of Rs 827 crore, while construction of 53.3-km long NH-73 and 72A from Roorki to Chhutmulpur and Gagalheri and from Chhutmulpur to Ganeshpur will be done at a cost of Rs 942 crore. The work of preparing DPR (detailed project report) for construction of 49.4-km long Ring Road in Haridwar will be done at a cost of Rs 3,000 crore. Gadkari will dedicate three projects to the public including the strengthening of 32.3-km long Roshanabad-Biharigarh Motorway built at a cost of Rs 13.97 crore, construction of three bridges of 210 mtr, 75 mtr and 90 mtr on Jolly Grant-Thanon-Raipur-Sahasradhara road at a cost of Rs 40.1 crore. Besides, he will also dedicate to the public Ghats constructed at a cost of Rs 339.18 crore under the Namami Gange programme. These include Chandi Ghat River Front Development project in Haridwar on the left bank of Ganga, downstream of Bhimgoda Barrage with a project cost of Rs 69.18 crore. He will also inaugurate 20 ghats and 16 crematoria at various places in Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Tehri Grahwal, Pauri Garhwal, Haridwar and Chamoli districts. PTI NAM RVKRVK