Gadkari to inaugurate upgraded portal for maritime sector

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate on Tuesday an upgraded version of e-commerce portal Port Community System (PCS) in Mumbai.The upgraded portal 'PCS1x' has been developed in record time by the Indian Ports Association, based on feedback from stakeholders using PCS. The minister would launch "PCS1x" at the Regional Maritime Safety Conference in Mumbai on Tuesday, the Ministry of Shipping said in a release on Monday. According to the release, the portal has played a vital role in enhancing 'Ease of Doing Business' in the maritime sector by facilitating a transparent and paperless system for electronic submission of trade document, resulting in faster turnaround time and dwell time. "Digitisation in EXIM trade, of which PCS is a part, has played a major role in improving India's world ranking in Ease of Doing Business," the release said. In the latest World Bank's Ease of Doing Business Index, India's ranking rose by 23 places to the 77th position. PTI NAM RAMRAM