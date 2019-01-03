Gadkari to launch highway projects in Raj on Jan 5

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will lay foundation stone and launch highway projects worth Rs 5,379 crore in Rajasthan, the government said Thursday.The minister will lay foundation stone for highway projects worth Rs 3,631.20 crore besides launching others worth Rs 1,747.54 crore, the Road Transport and Highways Ministry said in a statement. Foundation stone would be laid for widening of Dangiyavas-Keru-Nagaur section of Jodhpur ring road to four lanes, two/four laning of Gagariya-Bawri Kalan-Sedwa-Bakhasar section of NH-925 and Sata-Gandhav section of NH-925A.Besides, foundation stone would be laid for widening of Munabav-Sundra-Myajlar-Dhanana-Asutar-Ghotaru-Tanot section of NH-70 to two lanes. These projects have a total length of 545.456 km. The projects to be launched include widening of Jaisalmer-Barmer section of NH-68, widening of Barmer-Sanchor-Gujarat Border (upto Gandhav Bridge) section of NH-68 to two/four lanes and widening of Falodi-Jaisalmer section of NH-15 (new NH-11).These projects have a total length of 398.171 km, the statement said. "The projects will contribute towards economic upliftment of western Rajasthan, improve the security scenario with better connectivity with border areas, and improve connectivity between districts, tehsils and villages," the statement added. PTI NAM RVK ANU