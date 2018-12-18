Gadkari to lay foundation of highway projects in Arunachal Pradesh

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate and lay the foundation for national highway projects worth Rs 9,533 crore in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday. "The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shipping and Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate/ lay the foundation for national highways projects worth Rs 9,533 crore at separate events in Roing and Ziro in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday," Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement Tuesday. In Roing, the minister will inaugurate bridges across Dibang and Lohit river system, including approach road between Chowkham-Digaru. The total length of the project, costing Rs 1,508.30 crore, is 30.95 km. "The minister will also inaugurate the recently two-laned, 25.14 km Mahadevpur to BuriDihing section of NH-52 B, constructed at a cost of Rs 136.60 crore and 22.23 km Bordumsa-Namchik section of NH-52 B constructed at a cost of Rs 189.91 crore," it said. Gadkari will also lay the foundation for about 96.47 km of national highway projects costing Rs 2,114.82 crore in Roing. In Ziro, Gadkari will lay the foundation for 472 km of national highways costing Rs 5,583.92 crore. He will also relaunch a project for two-laning of 351.38 km long Potin-Pangin section of NH 229 at a cost of Rs 3,956 crore. These projects will improve connectivity between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh and between district headquarters in the state by reducing travel time and distance. These projects are also of strategic importance to the nation, it said. PTI SID RVK MR