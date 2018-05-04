Gadkari to lay foundation stone of highway projects in Telangana

New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will lay foundation stone of four national highway projects costing Rs 1,523 crore in Telangana tomorrow, an official statement said today.

The ceremony to be held in Hyderabad will be attended by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, among others, the statement from the ministry of highways said.

The total cost of the projects is Rs 1,523 crore, it said.

The projects include six laning of Aramgarh-Shamsabad section of NH 44 between Hyderabad and Bangalore; rehabilitation and upgradation of NH 765D ; construction of four-lane flyover at Amberpet-X Roads, and construction of six-lane elevated corridor from Uppal to Narapally on NH 163, the statement said. PTI SID SID ANU ANU