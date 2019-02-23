Gadkari to lay foundation stones for 7 projects in Himachal

/RDharamsala, Feb 23 (PTI) Union minister Nitin Gadkari will lay the foundation stones for seven national highway projects worth over Rs 4,419 crore on Sunday, officials said.An official said the seven projects include four-laning of 37-km Chakki (Pathankot) to Sihuni section of NH-154 at a cost of Rs 1,573 crore, construction of 104.6-km Paonta SahibGuma-Feduzpul section of NH-707 at a cost of Rs 1,356 crore.The other projects are: construction of 109.4-km Hamirpur-Mandi section of NH-70 at a cost of Rs 1,334 crore; 15.75-km Una to Bhiroo section of NH-503A at a cost of Rs 51.09 crore.Work will be taken up for constructing 23.10-km Mataur-Dharamshala-Mcleodganj section of NH-503 at a cost of Rs 46.13 crore, and for four-laning of 7-km Paonta Sahib Town section of NH-7 at a cost of Rs 30 crore. PTI GVS GVS