Gaganyaan: ISRO teams up with Russian company to train Indian astronauts

Bengaluru, Jul 2 (PTI) The Indian Space Research Organisation has signed a contract with a Russian company for selection support, medical examination and space training of Indian astronauts for the country's proposed maiden manned space mission 'Gaganyaan'. The contract was signed by Glavkosmos' first DeputyDirector General Natalia Lokteva and Director of Human SpaceFlight Centre (HSFC) of ISRO S Unnikrishnan Nair on June 27.Glavkosmos is a Russian launch service provider and asubsidiary of the state corporation Roscosmos.In a statement on its website, Glavkosmos said it wouldrender to HSFC services on consulting support of selection ofcandidates for the Indian astronauts, providing medicalexamination and space flight related training for the astronauts selected."The work will be provided with support of the FederalState Budget Organisation- U A Gagarin Research & TestCosmonaut Training Center and Institute of Biomedical Problems of the Russian Academy of Sciences," it said.Gearing up for the mission, announced by Prime MinisterNarendra Modi, the ISRO has set up a Human Space Flight Centre to facilitate the manned voyage involving a three-member crew.'Gaganyaan' is set for December 2021 launch and is likely to include a woman astronaut, ISRO Chairman K Sivan had said earlier.The initial training would be in the country but advancedtraining might be abroad, maybe in Russia, he said.ISRO had in May signed an MoU with the Indian Air Force for cooperation in crew selection and training for the Gaganyaan Project.The Union Cabinet gave its nod for the Rs 9,023 croreprogramme in 2018.In his Independence Day address last year, Modi hadannounced that the mission would be undertaken by 2022 using ISRO's own capabilities.