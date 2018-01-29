GAIL begins pipeline work in Bengal for fuel supply to Matix

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) State-owned gas utility GAIL India Ltd today said it has started pipeline construction work in West Bengal for providing fuel supply to Matix Fertilizers, Durgapur.

The project is part of the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga pipeline project that spans from Jagdishpur in Uttar Pradesh to Haldia in West Bengal and Bokaro in Jharkhand and Dhamra in Odisha.

The Jagdishpur-Haldia & Bokaro-Dhamra Natural Gas Pipeline (JHBDPL) project is being executed on a fast track basis, the company said in a statement.

"A total of 555-km long pipeline with an approved cost of Rs 2700 crore in West Bengal will pass through eight districts of Puruliya, Bankura, Burdwan, Nadia, Hooghly, Howrah, East Medinapur and 24 North Paragana," it said.

Further project activities for execution of pipeline in West Bengal up to Haldia and City Gas Distribution in Kolkata are also expected to commence shortly, GAIL said.

The prestigious 2,655-km JHBDPL project was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July 2015 and is targeted to be completed by end-2020.

"The project is progressing in full swing," the statement said. The pipeline will pass through the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Odisha.

The project is being executed in a phased manner. Phase I consists of pipeline network from Phulpur?Dobhi with spurlines to Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Patna and Barauni (755 Km) and is scheduled to be completed by December 2018.

Phase II of the project beyond Dobhi (Gaya) towards Durgapur Haldia and Bokaro?Ranchi and Angul?Dhamra (1,900 Km) is scheduled to be completed progressively by December 2020.

"The project will usher industrial development in eastern part of India by supplying environmentally clean natural gas to fertilizer and power plant, refineries, steel plants and other industries," the statement said.

The project will also provide clean energy to households and transportation in the cities en-route the pipeline.

GAIL said City gas Network laying activity in Varanasi, Bhubaneswar, Ranchi and Cuttack has already commenced and activities in Patna and Jamshedpur will start by next month. PTI ANZ MKJ