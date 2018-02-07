GAIL board to decide on bonus shares next week

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) State-owned gas utility GAIL India Ltd will on Monday consider issuing bonus shares to existing shareholders.

The Board of Directors of the company is slated to meet on February 12 to consider earnings for the third quarter ended December 31, 2017.

The board would also consider "issuance of bonus shares", the company said in a regulatory filing.

A bonus issue, also known as a scrip issue or a capitalisation issue, is an offer of free additional shares to existing shareholders.

GAIL shares ended almost 2 per cent higher at Rs 461.70 on the BSE today. PTI ANZ ABM