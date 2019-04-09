Gal Gadot welcomes 'Shazam!' star Zachary Levi into DCEU fold

Los Angeles, Apr 9 (PTI) Gal Gadot has penned a heartfelt letter to "Shazam!" star Zachary Levi, welcoming him to the DC Extended Universe (DCEU).Levi is making his DCEU debut with David Sandberg-directed superhero film, which also features Asher Angel, Mark Strong, Jack Dylan Grazer, and Djimon Hounsou.In the DCEU, he joins Gadot's Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa's Aquaman and Henry Cavill's Superman, among others. Gadot shared her welcome message on Twitter, writing, "SHAZAMING the world!!! Congratulations on opening weekend! This movie is so fun, you all need to see it! So proud of you @ZacharyLevi!""Welcome to the universe brother! We've been waiting for you. Celebrating you from 8,000 ft," she added, while sharing a photo of Shazam and Wonder Woman action figures together in the snow."Shazam!", which opened on April 5, raked in USD 159.1 million worldwide in its opening weekend.Meanwhile, Warner Bros studios has started planning for a potential sequel and has reportedly tapped writer Henry Gayden for it. A source with knowledge of the situation told TheWrap that Sandberg and producer Peter Safran are also expected to return. PTI RB BKBK