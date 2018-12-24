Gal Gadot wraps 'Wonder Woman 1984' shoot

Los Angeles, Dec 24 (PTI) Gal Gadot has completed the shooting of "Wonder Woman 1984".The 33-year-old actor, who will reprise the title role in the follow-up to the 2017 DC superhero film, took to Instagram to share the news on Sunday.Gadot said the experience of filming the movie was as much amazing as they were working on the first 'Wonder Woman'. "... This time was even more unique and special... We shot in four very different locations in three countries, and I'm so so proud of the almost 1,000 crew members who came to set every day, giving everything they have into our movie," she wrote. The actor thanked director Patty Jenkins for her guidance and trust."She always has our backs, she gives us the wings to dare, and everyday she helped us find the most creative version of ourselves... I am so grateful to call her my friend. And to our amazingly talented cast who made every day enjoyable and fun, thank you."Gadot also shared three photos from the film sets and said she is proud of the film the team had worked so hard at putting together."I love this character. And thank you to all of you for being the best fans in the world. It was you that made me push myself every day..."I'm so happy and excited, can't wait to share it with you in 2020," she said.The sequel reunites Gadot with "Wonder Woman" co-star Chris Pine. Pedro Pascal and Kristen Wiig are joining the franchise.The film is slated to be released on June 5, 2020. PTI RDSRDS