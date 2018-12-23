scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Galtech Infosolutions in distribution deal with Toshiba TEC Singapore

New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Toshiba Tec Singapore Pte Ltd Sunday announced a partnership with Galtech Infosolutions Pvt Ltd for the sale and service distribution of its multi-function office peripheral systems.With Galtech's strong business presence and network in the northern and southern parts of India, Toshiba TEC and Galtech collaboration is a powerful step forward in the expansion of Toshiba's multi-function printer (MFPs) penetration across India, Toshiba Tec Singapore Pte Ltd said in a statement.Galtech will commence distribution of MFP products with immediate effect, the company added. PTI SVK MRMR

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos