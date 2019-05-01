Gambhir challenges Kejriwal for debate, accuses him of betraying people of national capital

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir, who is contesting from east Delhi on BJP ticket, Wednesday challenged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for a debate and accused him of betraying the people of the national capital.Addressing a rally in Shastri Park, Gambhir said he was not scared of Pakistan during his cricketing days and will not be scared of debate."I challenge Arvind Kejriwal for debate in a public meeting. I have been challenged for a debate (by AAP's candidate Atishi) and it was said that I ran away from it. When I was not scared of Pakistan (as a cricket player), why would I be afraid of debate," he said.Gambhir, who is locked in a triangular contest with the Aam Aadmi Party's Atishi and Congress' Arvinder Singh Lovely, said he won't make false promises."Kejriwal has betrayed the people of Delhi. Modi has vision to make India a superpower. I am fortunate to have this opportunity. We need to work for a country that we can be proud of. "We will make Delhi a city where people have clean drinking water and pure air to breath. I will not make any false promise," he added. PTI NIT VIT SLB SLB NSDNSD