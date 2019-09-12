Gambhir pitches for proper waste management for green Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) East Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Thursday stressed on proper waste management for a green Delhi and said he was trying to find a permanent solution for landfills in Ghazipur and other areas in his constituency. Addressing the conference 'Building GREEN Real Estate' organised by CII-CBRE, he said there was a need to strengthen public transport system in the national capital to check pollution and traffic congestion.The former Indian cricketer asked the industry to help in green initiatives through corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds. He expressed concern over mountain of garbage at Ghazipur landfill and its impact on people living in adjoining areas. The MP informed that he recently met municipal commissioner of Indore in this regard."During my tenure, we will find a permanent solution to Ghazipur landfill," he said. Converting Ghazipur landfill into a green space and utilisation of waste to generate energy, clean Yamuna project were some of the promises made during polls by Gambhir. Talking about air pollution, Gambhir said electric vehicle is the future and the government is promoting it through subsidies. He rued that the number of buses has come down in the national capital to around 3,000-4,000 and stressed that public transport system should be upgraded and strengthened. Gambhir also spoke about the need for restoration of water bodies and rain water harvesting. Apart from waste segregation and its management, Gambhir said women security is his top priority and added that many CCTV cameras have been installed in his constituency. Stating that Rs 5 crore fund annually under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) was not sufficient, he said the industry should come forward and increase CSR funding for undertaking such projects. Kunal Kumar, joint secretary and mission director (smart cities), Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, said it is imperative to drive green ideas in view of rapid urbanisation. Aditya Berlia, Vice Chairman of CII Delhi State, said, "Facility management is at the interface of tenants, investors, contractors and local authorities and thus, they are on the front line of implementing any plans to increase a buildings sustainability." Speaking at the conference, Rajesh Pandit, MD (GWS and PM) CBRE South Asia said, "With investors taking increasing note of environmental risk, it is important for facility management to be proactive in enhancing building-level sustainability." PTI MJH MJH ANUANU