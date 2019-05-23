Gambhir, Prasad, Chakraborty among first-time LS poll winners

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, sufi singer Hans Raj Hans and Bengali actress Mimi Chakraborty were among the candidates who on Thursday won Lok Sabha polls for the first time, while several others were leading in the tally to register their maiden victory in a general election.Poll debutant Gambhir, who was contesting from East Delhi, trounced Congress' Arvinder Singh Lovely by a margin of over 3.91 lakh, according to poll results data shared by the Election Commission.Union minister and Rajya Sabha MP Prasad, who was in the fray from Patna Sahib, defeated his former colleague and Congress candidate Shatrughan Sinha by a margin of over 2.84 lakh, registering his first victory in a general election.In the national capital, where the BJP is all set to make a clean sweep of the seven seats, BJP's North West Delhi candidate Hans Raj Hans pipped AAP's Gugan Singh by a huge margin of over 5.55 lakh with results being declared for this seat late night.Besides, Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Satydev Pachauri, who had unsuccessfully fought the 2004 polls, was leading in Kanpur constituency with a margin of over 1.51 lakh, trailed by Congress' Sriprakash Jaiswal, who had defeated Pachauri in 2004. BJP's Rita Bahuguna Joshi and Keshari Devi Patel also registered their maiden win in Lok Sabha poll from Allahabad and Phulpur seats, respectively.In Bengal, actress Mimi Chakraborty scripted a maiden triumph on a TMC ticket in Lok Sabha polls over Anupam Hazra of the BJP by a margin of over 2.95 lakh votes in Jadhavpur constituency.Another actress and TMC candidate from Basirhat Nusrat Jahan Ruhi was leading against Sayantan Basu of the BJP by a margin of over 3.39 lakh.West Bengal unit of the BJP Dilip Ghosh also registered a win over TMC's Manas Ranjan Bhunia by a margin of 88,952 votes. PTI KND KJKJ