Gambhir seeks DDA help to prepare Yamuna Sports Complex for international, IPL matches

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Newly elected East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir has approached the Delhi Development Authority for upgrade of infrastructure at the Yamuna Sports Complex so that international and IPL cricket matches can be held here.Gambhir, accompanied by BJP MLA OP Sharma, met the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) vice-chairman on Monday.In the run up to the Lok Sabha polls, Gambhir had said that he would work for promoting cricket in east Delhi if he won.Sharma said Gambhir urged the DDA vice-chairman to develop infrastructure like floodlights, dressing rooms and stands at the cricket ground of the Yamuna Sports Complex."Gambhir wants the cricket ground to be used for Ranji trophy, Indian Premier League (IPL) series and international matches," he said.The former cricketer won from the East Delhi seat, defeating Congress' Arvinder Singh Lovely by a margin of over 3.91 lakh votes.Gambhir also paid a courtesy visit to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and discussed a range of issues with him, Sharma said. PTI VIT IJT