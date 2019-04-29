'Game of Thrones' actor Daniel Portman says he was groped by fans

London, Apr 29 (PTI) Actor Daniel Portman, who plays Podrick Payne on HBO's fantasy series "Game of Thrones", was groped by the fans of his character.The critically-acclaimed and globally-loved series is in its final and eighth season. "I don't want to say (being groped) comes with the territory, but, you know, people are crazy about it. It's certainly not cool."What can you do? You know? Obviously tell them not to do it. It hasn't happened for a while. In this day and age you'd think that people would be able to separate reality from fiction," Portman old Esquire.Referring to one of the scenes from from the season three in which his character sleeps with prostitutes, only to have payment refused, the actor added, "I've been grabbed by so many like the amount of like older, older women who are very..." The final episode of "Game of Thrones" will air on May 19. PTI SHDSHD