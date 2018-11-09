'Game of Thrones' actor Jessica Henwick to star in 'Godzilla vs Kong'

Los Angeles, Nov 9 (PTI) Actor Jessica Henwick has joined the ensemble cast of Legendary's "Godzilla vs Kong".Adam Wingard is directing the film, which also stars Millie Bobby Brown, Alexander Skarsgard, Julian Dennison, Rebecca Hall, and Brian Tyree Henry. Henwick's character remains unknown at this time, reported Variety."Godzilla vs Kong" hits the theatres on May 22, 2020.Henwick is best known for playing Sand Snake Nymeria Sand in popular HBO series "Game of Thrones". PTI SHDSHD