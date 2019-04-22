'Game of Thrones' S8 episode 2 leaks online hours before HBO airing

New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) The second episode of the eighth and final season of "Game of Thrones" leaked on the Internet ahead of its scheduled broadcast time on HBO Sunday.According to The Wrap, fans of the epic fantasy series alerted on social media about the leak, claiming that the to-be-aired episode was released early via Amazon Prime Video in Germany.The show, whose first episode of the eighth season premiered last week, airs on HBO at 9 pm Eastern Time.Some social media users responded to the leak."You can legally watch leaked episode on Amazon in Germany #GameofThrones," a user wrote on Twitter.A German Reddit user posted, "Why can I see the second Episode yet (sic)?!"The post also featured a screenshot from Amazon Prime in Germany that showed the opening titles of the show, captioned: "Game of Thrones, Staffel 8 [dt./OV] Folge 2" or season eight, episode two.The publication also confirmed that the second episode was in fact released early, adding that it could be viewed after clicking on an attached link.Representatives for HBO and Amazon Prime Video did not immediately respond to the request for comment.This is a second leak of the show after the highly-anticipated opening episode of the final season landed on DirecTV Now, four hours ahead of its premiere time last week. PTI RDS TIRHMB