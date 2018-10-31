Gammon Infra reports Rs 3 cr loss in Jul-Sep qtr

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Gammon Infrastructure Projects Wednesday said it has incurred a loss of Rs 3.05 crore during the quarter ended September 30.The company had reported a profit of Rs 3.13 crore during the same quarter a year ago, Gammon Infra said in a BSE filing.Its total revenue during the said quarter stood at Rs 13.97 crore, lower from Rs 39.40 crore in the same period last fiscal.Shares of the company today ended 1.69 per cent up at Rs 0.60 apiece on BSE. PTI ABI ABI BALBAL