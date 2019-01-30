Gandhi writes to Parrikar, says hasn't shared details of their conversation

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Congress President Rahul Gandhi Wednesday wrote to Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, saying he did not share any details of their meeting in Panaji and only referred to what is already in the public domain on the Rafale deal in his speeches after the interaction.Gandhi said he was forced to write back to Parrikar to clarify his position on the issue as the former defence minister's letter to him has created an "unfortunate and unnecessary controversy"."Parrikar Ji, I empathise with your situation. I understand the immense pressure you are under after our meeting yesterday. Pressure that has forced you to take the highly unusual step of demonstrating your loyalty to the PM and his cronies by attacking me in this uncharacteristic manner," he said in his letter to Parrikar.Wishing the Goa chief minister a speedy recovery once again, the Congress chief said he is "disturbed" to hear about a letter which Parrikar has supposedly written to him, "but instead leaked to the press before I have had a chance to read it"."I have not shared any details of my conversation with you when we met in Goa yesterday. In my two speeches since we met, I have referred to what is already in the public domain," Gandhi claimed. PTI SKC SKC ANBANB