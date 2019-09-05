Ganendra Bhardwaj appointed AAP spokesperson

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) Ganendra Bhardwaj, who recently joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from the Congress, has been appointed as the party's spokesperson, senior leader Gopal Rai said on Thursday.In his capacity as spokesperson, Bhardwaj will convey the party's decisions to the public, Rai said.Bhardwaj served the Congress in various capacities for 25 years, before joining the AAP on August 2 in the presence of the party's national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. PTI UZM RC