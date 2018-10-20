Ganesh Dutt assumes charge as chairman of HIMFED

Shimla, Oct 20 (PTI) The newly appointed chairman of The Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Marketing and Consumers Federation (HIMFED) Ganesh Dutt assumed the charge of office Saturday. His wife and other family members and senior BJP leaders of the state were also present on this occasion. Managing Director, HIMFED, Reema Kashyap and other senior officers extended cordial welcome to Ganesh Dutt on assuming charge as the chairman. Ganesh Dutt later held discussion with the officers and employees of the HIMFED regarding various issues relating to the farmers and horticulturists of the state. He said important issues would be raised with the state and union governments to ensure welfare of the farmers and horticulturists of the state besides helping them in doubling their income by 2022. Mayor Kusum Sadrate, former Rajya Sabha Member Bimla Kashyap, Vice Chancellor of HP University Sikander Kumar were also present. PTI DJI MKJ