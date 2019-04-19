Gang involved in making bogus insurance claims busted in Haryana

Chandigarh, Apr 19 (PTI) A gang, whose members were allegedly involved in making fraudulent insurance claims in the name of patients who died of cancer by showing them as road accident, was busted by the Special Task Force (STF) of the Haryana Police Friday. Three persons identified as Pawan Bhoria, Mohit and Vikas have been arrested in this connection, a police spokesman said in a release here. Divulging modus operandi, he said the accused first used to identify cancer patients and contact their family members. Subsequently, they got the cancer patients insured and after showing their deaths in road accidents, they would help get the insurance claims after lodging FIRs at different police stations in Haryana, he said. Immediately after this, treatment record of the deceased person was removed by them from PGIMS Rohtak. In this, government employees like doctors, police personnel and of PGIMS Rohtak could be involved, the spokesman said. Director General of Police (Crime) P K Agrawal had received a complaint regarding this from a private life insurance company. He handed over the investigation to a Special Task Force team that busted the gang and nabbed the three accused. A number of suspicious documents were recovered from the accused, police said. The accused were also involved in making fraudulent claims from other insurance companies, he said. PTI CHS CK