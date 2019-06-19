Gang of auto-lifters busted in Delhi, 2 held

New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) The Delhi Police Wednesday busted a gang of auto lifters and mobile phone snatchers with the arrest of two of its members. The gang was active in outer, northwest and West Delhi, police said. Police recovered 10 stolen motorcycles and three mobile phones from them, they said. Rohit and Rahul, the two arrested members of the gang, were involved in 80 incidents of auto lifting and mobile and handbag snatching, police said. PTI GVS RHL