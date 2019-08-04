Gang of bike lifters busted in Jammu, six arrested

Jammu, Aug 4 (PTI) The police on Sunday busted a gang of motorcycle lifters and arrested six persons, an official said. Six stolen two-wheelers were also recovered based on the disclosure of the arrested persons, a police spokesperson said. He said a police team had been constituted to solve theft and burglary cases in the city's south zone. During investigation, the team questioned several people which led to the the arrest of Abrar Afzal, of Thanamandi area in Rajouri, and his five associates, the spokesperson said. PTI TAS AD CKCK