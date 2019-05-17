Gang of drug smugglers busted in Mathura, two held

(Eds: Correcting headline) Mathura, May 17 (PTI) An inter-state gang of drug smugglers was busted with the recovery of ganja worth Rs 50 lakh from two people in the district Friday, said police. "While the two have been arrested, the kingpin of the gang is yet to be nabbed,"SSP Satyarth Aniruddha Pankaj told reporters. The SSP said their team seized a truck containing around 540-kg ganja from the Govardhan crossing under the Chhata kotwali. The SSP said the accused, identified as Jasvant and Kiranpal, both residents of Palwal district in Haryana, had hid the ganja under onion bags. The accused disclosed that they had brought the narcotic from Odisha and were taking it to Palwal at the behest of kingpin Chandrapal, the SSP said. The search for the kingpin is on. PTI CORR RDK RDKRDKRDK