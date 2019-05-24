Gang of highway robbers busted, 6 held Gurgaon, May 24 (PT'

Gurgaon, May 24 (PTI) A gang of highway robbers was busted with the arrest of six persons, said police Friday. They used to loot trucks, holding their drivers and cleaners captive in the Aravalli forests, police added. A Madhya Pradesh transporter, Dinesh Singh Bhadoria, had complained to the police that his driver Arjun Singh, along with the cleaner of the truck, was attacked by the robbers at Uncha Majra village near Jhajjar on May 3. They tied the victims hands and legs, bundled them into their SUV and took away the truck, Bhadoria claimed. "The victims somehow managed to free themselves and borrowed a mobile phone from an auto driver to inform me," Bhadoria said. "Based on information, six members of the gang were arrested on May 22. Its kingpin Irshad, alias Israel, was arrested on May 23 from Sakla in Nuh district," said Shamsher Singh, ACP (crime), Gurgaon police. PTI CORR RDKRDK